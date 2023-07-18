Local business creating Fargo Police decals and donating proceeds

Fargo Police decals being created by Superior Customs
Fargo Police decals being created by Superior Customs(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A local company that creates signs and wraps is making decals in support of the Fargo Police Department. Superior Customs says within the first 24 hours, about 175 decals were already sold.

“It’s just a tough time right now and we just need to show the police department we’re behind them and show them our support and show them how much they mean to our community,” said Owner Mike Spieker.

The decals are $5 each and all proceeds will go to the Fargo Police Department. The stickers are 6″x6″ with a black and white Fargo Police Department logo and a thin blue line over the top.

Spieker says you can order online or pickup decals at their shop, which is located at 1921 4th Avenue Northwest, Suite 5, in West Fargo.

