First recycling pickup for Minot

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) -- An historic day for the city of Minot as crews made the city’s first-ever recycling collection.

Your News Leader has been following the progress of the program and rode along with a crew Monday morning and has reactions from residents.

Zephaniah Oange has driven garbage trucks for Minot Public Works for nearly a decade now. On this day, he’s gathering recyclables. He said sometimes he has to shake the bin.

“Everything has been fine, except I had to stop a couple of times to grab stuff from the hopper,” said Oange.

He suggests the boxes be broken down a bit more to make their fall from one disposal to another more graceful.

While many residents have welcomed the recycling option, not everyone is quite on board with it. Deloris Howe has lived in Minot since the 50s and said she’s likely to opt out of the program. Howe said she isn’t happy with how the recycling and garbage pickups are scheduled.

“I think it’s a disadvantage to senior citizens because they don’t eat the same as young families that have a lot of garbage,” said Howe. “I’m done picking through all that stuff. I’ve done my share,” continued Howe.

But Allen Shefstad, landfill foreman, said it saves more than ground space.

“As of right now, we’re not going to add any more personnel, just the current staff,” said Shefstad.

He says they’ll go through a quality control process before sending it to a company called Dem-Con in Minnesota.

After Oange’s first trip to the facility, he went to his next route. He said the last major change with garbage collecting was the turn to automation in 2017.

“It’s fun, I love it. It’s the most beautiful thing I do,” said Oange.

After all, an empty trash can is a fresh start.

For those who are opting out of the recycling program, there’s no set date yet for pick up. Public works personnel said it will probably be over the next few weeks.

