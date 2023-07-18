Construction zone safety on the roads

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We’re used to seeing construction workers this time of year, as crews go into overdrive to make repairs in the warm weather. Motorists are also in too big a hurry at times, creating dangerous conditions.

It seems almost everywhere you go in Bismarck, there is road construction. Workers are outside for long hours each day doing their jobs while also keeping an eye on distracted or impatient drivers. The North Dakota Highway Patrol is one agency that tries to enforce laws when they see drivers not following the construction zone rules.

“Anytime that we encounter somebody that is violating a traffic law within construction zones, we take that very seriously. We will do some type of enforcement action,” said Sargent Wade Kadrmas, Safety and Education Officer, North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Officers want everybody to make it home safely, both workers and motorists. That’s what makes construction zone enforcement so important.

“It gives limited room for traffic to flow through, and then enough room for the construction workers to do what they are doing, which is improving our roadway,” said Kadrmas.

Standup in the field: the North Dakota Highway Patrol says they have witnessed many things that drivers have done in a construction zone, but there are two that they perhaps see the most: speeding and following too close.

“During those construction zones, obviously traffic is going slower, and then people tend to bunch up in those areas, which does increase the chances of rear-end collisions,” said Kadrmas.

The biggest thing that the highway patrol asks when you approach a construction zone is to pay attention, even during long waits.

“Have patience going through them. Construction zones are out there for a reason, to improve our roadways. For drivers to have the patience and just be calm and getting through it really helps,” said Kadrmas.

Failure to follow the rules is costly...as fines double in work zones.

North Dakota Workforce and Safety Insurance says 401 street and road construction workers filed injury claims during the year 2021. The report on 2022 and 2023 has not been published yet.

