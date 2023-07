BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A U.S. Federal Judge has sentenced a Canadian man to 22 years in prison for assisting in an international fentanyl ring.

U.S. Attorney for North Dakota Mac Schnieder said 43-year-old Xuan Cahn Nguyen helped traffick fentanyl into the U.S.

The case started in 2015 after a Grand Forks overdose death.

