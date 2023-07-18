Burgum directs ND flags be flown at half-staff to honor Fargo officer Jake Wallin

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governor Doug Bergum directed all North Dakota government agencies fly the state and national flags at half-staff to honor Fargo police officer Jake Wallin.

Wallin, age 23, tragically died in the line of duty Friday during a shooting incident in Fargo.

Wallin previously served in the Minnesota Army National Guard.

The flags will be flown at half-staff starting immediately and ending through sunset on Saturday, July 22.

“Officer Jake Wallin dedicated his life to serving his country and protecting his community and fellow citizens from danger,” Burgum said. “We owe him a debt of gratitude that can never be repaid, and we lower the flags as a mark of our deepest respect for his courageous service and ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.”

Burgum encourages all North Dakotans to fly their own ND and United States flags at half-staff in their homes and businesses as well.

Funeral services for Wallin are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Pequot Lakes High School in Minnesota.

Related Content:

Fargo Police identify officers and suspect involved in Friday shooting

Light the town blue; a moment of solidarity with the Fargo Police Department

Local business creating Fargo Police decals and donating proceeds

Funeral for Fallen Fargo Police Officer to be held this weekend

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.