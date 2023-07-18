Breaking: Fire breaks out at well site north of New Town

Oil well fire
Oil well fire(Image: MGN)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) – A fire broke out a well site just north of New Town Tuesday morning.

Mountrail County Sheriff Corey Bristol told Your News Leader they received a call around 10 a.m. of a fire at a well site along Highway 23B, about a quarter mile north of New Town.

The sheriff said three tanks on site started on fire.

New Town Oil fire
New Town Oil fire(Image courtesy: Fort Berthold Community Group)

Bristol said one person had to be flown to Minot, and three others were treated on scene for minor injuries. The cause has yet to be determined.

Bristol said the site is operated by Devon Energy.

Bristol said that, as of 11:30 a.m., the fire was mostly out.

Various crews responded to the scene, including Mountrail County Sheriff’s Office, New Town Fire, as well as authorities from the Three Affiliated Tribes and the MHA Emergency Operations.

This is a developing story. Check back with Your News Leader for updates.

