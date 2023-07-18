Bismarck Fire Department Responds to Two Mobile Home Fires

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two people were taken to the hospital and a pet died after two manufactured homes caught fire south of Bismarck this morning.

Bismarck fire department says around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning firefighters responded to a fire on University Drive.

The department says when they arrived one of the homes was fully consumed and an adjacent home had already caught fire.

They say everyone was already accounted for upon their arrival and two people pulled a person with limited mobility out of one of the homes.

The department says the first home had fire damage to the porch and front of the home and smoke damage throughout, while the second home had fire damage on the outside sheathing.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.