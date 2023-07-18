Bismarck Fire Department Responds to a Mobile Home Fire

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A manufactured home caught fire in east Bismarck Tuesday morning.

Bismarck fire department says they responded to a manufactured home fire around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning on the 2400 block of E. Thayer Ave.

The department says when they arrived, the home was already fully consumed.

They say the home was vacant but there had been reports of homeless people squatting there recently.

No one was injured and the fire was out in under fifteen minutes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

