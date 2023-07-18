14-year-old dies in boating accident with jet ski, authorities say

A Florida family says their 14-year-old son died over the weekend in a boating accident.
A Florida family says their 14-year-old son died over the weekend in a boating accident.(GoFundMe)
By WWSB staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - Florida authorities say a teenager died in a boating accident over the weekend.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said its team was called regarding a crash involving a boat and a jet ski in Manatee County.

The collision involved a 45-year-old Palmetto resident operating the jet ski and two brothers from Bradenton on the boat.

“Regrettably, we must confirm the loss of a 14-year-old in a heartbreaking accident. The elder brother is currently receiving medical treatment and his condition is being closely monitored,” authorities told WWSB.

The boys’ family confirmed the deadly accident through a GoFundMe account set up to help with expenses.

“The Ganey family had to endure what is the greatest fear to all families and parents. James (17 years old) and Hunter (14 years old) were involved in a tragic boating accident that left James in critical condition and Hunter without his life,” the family shared.

Authorities did not immediately identify the man operating the jet ski or how the collision occurred.

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Mickelson of Rolla
UPDATE: Search crews for missing boater at Van Hook pulled due to rough waters
Fatal crash
UPDATE: 56-year-old motorcyclist dies in Morton County crash on Saturday
Official portraits of Fargo, N.D., police officers involved in a shooting a day earlier are...
Many questions remain after police say gunman fired on officers in Fargo, killing 1 and wounding 2
Budget Inn
Budget Inn in Bismarck to be turned into apartment complex
Burgum campaign finances
Doug Burgum’s presidential campaign by the numbers

Latest News

FILE - In this file photo provided on June 19, 2023, by the North Korean government, North...
North Korea fires 2 short-range missiles into the sea as US docks nuclear submarine in South Korea
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs,...
Michigan charges 16 fake electors for Donald Trump with election law and forgery felonies
Ty Olson, racecar driver
No permit, no problem
Minot State literacy camp
Minot State literacy camp makes reading fun this summer
Fire truck sirens generic
Bismarck Fire Department Responds to a Mobile Home Fire