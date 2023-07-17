Valley City Police asking for help identifying body found in Sheyenne River

By Renee Nygren and Jourden Redmond
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley City Police are asking for the public’s help after recovering a mans body from the Sheyenne River today.

The Valley City Police Department and The Valley City Fire Department were dispatched to the area of 1000 Riverview Dr. around 12:08 p.m. today, July 17, for a report of a body.

Police say at this time they aren’t able to identify the remains and are asking for help from the public. The body is described as a white male, approximately 30 to 40 years old, dark short hair, beard, approximately 5″8 to 5′10, 200 Ibs. with no visible tattoos. The man was only wearing blue jeans and socks.

If you have any information you are asked to call Valley City Police at 701-845-3110.

