Surgeons reattach 12-year-old boy’s head after accident in ‘rare’ operation

Doctors in Israel performed a "rare and complex" operation to reattach a boy's head to his neck.
Doctors in Israel performed a "rare and complex" operation to reattach a boy's head to his neck.(MGN)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Surgeons at a hospital in Israel performed a life-saving procedure on a 12-year-old boy in which they reattached his head to his neck after he suffered an internal decapitation in an accident.

The Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem made a post on Instagram along with a picture showing 12-year-old Suleiman Hassan and doctors Ohad Einav and Ziv Asa on July 9.

The medical center said the operation to reattach Suleiman’s head after he was hit by a car while riding his bike was “extremely rare and complex.”

After the accident, Suleiman was airlifted to the medical center’s trauma unit, where doctors determined the ligaments holding the posterior base of his skull were severed from the top vertebrae of his spine. The condition is commonly known as internal or orthopedic decapitation.

The medical center said this type of injury is rare in adults and even more so in children.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
UPDATE: 56-year-old motorcyclist dies in Morton County crash on Saturday
Fargo Police Department Press Conference regarding July 14 shooting
Details on Friday shooting in Fargo that killed one officer
Official portraits of Fargo, N.D., police officers involved in a shooting a day earlier are...
Many questions remain after police say gunman fired on officers in Fargo, killing 1 and wounding 2
Missing Missouri teen found during South Dakota traffic stop
In remembrance of Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin
WATCH: Fargo Police Department press conference regarding officer killed in shooting

Latest News

Gone but not forgotten; expanded memorial in Mott honors veterans
Bismarck Rural Fire Department celebrates 70 years - clipped version
Peach problems in Georgia impacting North Dakotans in some ways
Budget Inn to be turned into apartment complex
Senator Jon Tester’s reelection campaign reports record haul in fundraising