Senator Jon Tester’s reelection campaign reports record haul in fundraising

BILLINGS, M.T. (KUMV) - The US Senate seat held by Jon Tester is set to be an important race for control of congress next year. So far, the democrat’s reelection campaign said they are setting fundraising records for an off year.

The campaign’s quarterly finance report showed Tester raised more than $5.1 million from April through June, which is the most money ever raised in an off-year quarter-two in a Montana Senate election.

“Montanans from all 56 counties donated to Jon Tester because they know he relentlessly fights for our Montana values every day. From our rural communities to Indian Country to our cities and towns, Montanans are fired up to keep the dirt farmer from Big Sandy in the United States Senate,” said Campaign Manager Shelbi Dantic.

The campaign said it received donations from every county in Montana and 97% of all donations were under $200. Tester has spent more than $1.6 million and has more than $10.5 million in cash available.

Tester is seeking his fourth term. He is the only Democrat in a federal position from Montana.

Financial reports for Tim Sheehy, who is running against Tester, were not released due to Sheehy announcing his campaign on July 1.

