Senator Jon Tester’s reelection campaign reports record haul in fundraising

Tester campaign numbers
Tester campaign numbers(KUMV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILLINGS, M.T. (KUMV) - The US Senate seat held by Jon Tester is set to be an important race for control of congress next year. So far, the democrat’s reelection campaign said they are setting fundraising records for an off year.

The campaign’s quarterly finance report showed Tester raised more than $5.1 million from April through June, which is the most money ever raised in an off-year quarter-two in a Montana Senate election.

“Montanans from all 56 counties donated to Jon Tester because they know he relentlessly fights for our Montana values every day. From our rural communities to Indian Country to our cities and towns, Montanans are fired up to keep the dirt farmer from Big Sandy in the United States Senate,” said Campaign Manager Shelbi Dantic.

The campaign said it received donations from every county in Montana and 97% of all donations were under $200. Tester has spent more than $1.6 million and has more than $10.5 million in cash available.

Tester is seeking his fourth term. He is the only Democrat in a federal position from Montana.

Financial reports for Tim Sheehy, who is running against Tester, were not released due to Sheehy announcing his campaign on July 1.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
UPDATE: 56-year-old motorcyclist dies in Morton County crash on Saturday
Fargo Police Department Press Conference regarding July 14 shooting
Details on Friday shooting in Fargo that killed one officer
Official portraits of Fargo, N.D., police officers involved in a shooting a day earlier are...
Many questions remain after police say gunman fired on officers in Fargo, killing 1 and wounding 2
Missing Missouri teen found during South Dakota traffic stop
In remembrance of Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin
WATCH: Fargo Police Department press conference regarding officer killed in shooting

Latest News

MT missing woman update 7-17-2023
UPDATE: The search for a missing woman continues in Glendive, Montana
Burgum campaign finances
The Doug Burgum presidential campaign by the numbers
Cow drinking water
ND Dept. of Ag: producers should consider vaccinating their livestock for anthrax
International Peace Garden
Best times for peak bloom at the International Peace Garden