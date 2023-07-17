Peach Problems

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For some North Dakotans, peaches are summer essential. The fruit is typically associated with the state of Georgia, but this year the crop suffered significant losses due to a warm winter followed by heavy frost. However, for lovers of peach cobbler, peaches and cream and peach sweet tea, the news is not all bad.

Matthew Preszler says the Georgia peach crop disaster hasn’t soured North Dakotans on the tasty summer fruit, but it has pinched some customers’ pocketbooks.

“It’s put a lot of upwards price pressure on the markets,” Preszler says.

For some customers like Linda Hill, there’s nothing that compares to a fresh Georgia peach.

“A Georgia peach is not mealy, it’s juicy, it’s sweet...I don’t know what else to tell you, they’re delicious,” Hill says.

Prices are averaging around 30% higher than they were last year.

“Even our sale price right now at $2.98 a pound, you know, last year around this time, you’re looking at $1.98 a pound,” Preszler says.

Preszler says that the further we get into summer, peach prices may become sweeter. “South Carolina’s crop is going to start coming into the picture, Illinois’ crop is going to come, and then finally the coup de grâce Colorado crop will come into the picture, so as these other states start coming into the market, we might see prices drop.”

“Many people love to eat peaches during the summer, but North Dakotans love to can them,” Preszler says.

“We still have a lot of people who can, so that’s devastating to us,” Preszler says.

The news isn’t all rotten, though. Preszler says California has developed a way to imitate Georgia’s unique growing conditions. “After they pick them, they warehouse them warm for one to two days, and they control that humidity in the building up to about 98 to 100%.”

For customers craving a peachy treat, Cash Wise hasn’t had a problem keeping the summer staple stocked.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.