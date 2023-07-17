One left with serious injuries after golf cart crash in Mapleton, ND

By KFYR-TV Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 9:02 PM CDT
MAPLETON, N.D. (KFYR) - One female was left with serious injuries after a golf cart crash around 8 p.m. Saturday.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a golf cart driven by 43-year-old Erin Brousseau was headed east on Sunset Drive and was making a left turn onto Sunrise Drive in Mapleton.

While Brousseau was making the turn, the passenger, a 37-year-old female from Fargo, was ejected from the golf cart. She sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital by Sanford AirMed.

Brousseau was arrested for criminal vehicular injury and booked into the Cass County Jail.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

