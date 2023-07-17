One left with serious injuries after golf cart crash in Mapleton, ND

MAPLETON, N.D. (KFYR) - One female was left with serious injuries after a golf cart crash around 8 p.m. Saturday.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a golf cart driven by 43-year-old Erin Brousseau was headed east on Sunset Drive and was making a left turn onto Sunrise Drive in Mapleton.

While Brousseau was making the turn, the passenger, a 37-year-old female from Fargo, was ejected from the golf cart. She sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital by Sanford AirMed.

Brousseau was arrested for criminal vehicular injury and booked into the Cass County Jail.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.