Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’

Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas to scold a group of fans who were taking selfies during a song. (Source: @redneckinvegas / POP NATION /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (Gray News) – Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a group of fans who were taking selfies during a song.

Lambert was just a few lines into her song “Tin Man” when she paused and said, “I’m gonna stop right here for a second, I’m sorry. These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song.”

In a video posted to TikTok, the crowd begins to laugh and cheer, but Lambert continued to say, “It’s pissing me off a little bit. Sorry, I don’t like it. At all. We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country damn music.”

Lambert’s stance was met by mixed reactions, with some applauding her but others getting up to leave.

Later in the video, one woman can be heard telling her group, “Let’s go. You don’t do that to fans,” as they file out of their seats.

Some social media users suggested perhaps “Tin Man” was the girls’ favorite song and they were recording a memorable video when they were scolded by Lambert.

“Doesn’t everyone take selfies at concerts?” another user commented on TikTok.

Lambert is currently in the middle of her Las Vegas residency “Velvet Rodeo” at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. After three more shows this month, she will take a break and return to the residency in November.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
UPDATE: 56-year-old motorcyclist dies in Morton County crash on Saturday
Fargo Police Department Press Conference regarding July 14 shooting
Details on Friday shooting in Fargo that killed one officer
Official portraits of Fargo, N.D., police officers involved in a shooting a day earlier are...
Many questions remain after police say gunman fired on officers in Fargo, killing 1 and wounding 2
Missing Missouri teen found during South Dakota traffic stop
In remembrance of Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin
WATCH: Fargo Police Department press conference regarding officer killed in shooting

Latest News

A sea turtle is the first animal to receive a CT scan at a hospital in Decatur, Alabama.
A sea turtle is the first animal to receive a CT scan at this hospital
Dave Glaser with Veterans' Memorial in Mott, ND
Gone but not forgotten; expanded memorial honors veterans
Discover which jobs were rated the most meaningful and to decide if it might be time to...
50 most meaningful jobs in America
Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett speaks on Sunday, July 16, 2022, in Hampton, Ga, while...
Mother says man who shot four in 31st mass killing this year needed mental help for nearly a decade