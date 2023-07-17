Man sentenced to 22 years for his role in “Operation Denial”

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officials announced Monday, another man has been sentenced in connection to an international drug trafficking investigation.

Attorneys say 43-year-old Xuan Cahn Nguyen, of Quebec, will serve 22 years in prison and three years of supervised release for his role in “Operation Denial.”

Nguyen was extradited from Canada to the United States in Jan. 2021, with help from the Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs.

In May 2022, Nguyen plead guilty to conspiracy to distribute and import controlled substances, controlled substance analogues resulting in serious bodily injury and death and money laundering conspiracy.

As part of that plea, Nguyen acknowledged assisting Daniel Vivas Ceron and Jason Berry with their international fentanyl distribution operation, in Quebec.

Berry is scheduled for sentencing on July 24 in Fargo. Vivas Ceron is scheduled for sentencing on July 25 in Fargo.

This case is part of “Operation Denial.” It’s an Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation into the international trafficking of fentanyl.

The investigation started in North Dakota in Jan. 2015, with the overdose death of Bailey Henke in Grand Forks.

“Operation Denial” has led to 31 defendants charged in N.D. and three in Oregon. The investigation has resulted in nearly $1 million in cash and property forfeited from members of the organization.

In Aug. 2021, the U.S. Department of State offered a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest of People’s Republic of China national Jian Zhang, a fugitive in this transnational investigation.

