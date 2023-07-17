Man overboard near Van Hook Resort

NEW TOWN, N.D. (KFYR) - The Van Hook Resort Facebook page has reported a man overboard near the resort in the Van Hook Arm of the Missouri River.

They say if you’re on the water, be on the lookout for a person in a yellow rain suit, approximately 70 years old.

North Dakota Game and Fish, New Town Fire Department and some private boaters are on the scene searching for the person.

If you have any information, please call Dawn at 701-421-6919.

Last known coordinates: Van Hook (Van Hook Resort FB Page)

