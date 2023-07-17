Judge sentences suspect in Rolette County fatal hit-and-run to five years

ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – The courts have ordered a Rolette County man charged with striking and killing a young girl with his car in 2021 to five years in prison.

Twenty-seven-year-old Joshua Forschen pleaded guilty to charges of leaving the scene of an accident involving death or personal injury and negligent homicide.

Investigators say he struck a seven-year-old girl from Dunseith as she was crossing the road on Highway 281. Prosecutors say he fled the scene but eventually returned.

Forschen had a warrant out for his arrest and was taken into custody late last month after fleeing a traffic stop near Max.

Several people testified at Monday’s sentencing hearing for the state and defense, including the girl’s mother.

Judge Anthony Benson went with a plea agreement that calls for five years on the negligent homicide charge.

Forschen was ordered to serve 10 years on the ‘leaving the scene’ charge, but with all of it suspended for two years.

Restitution will be determined at a later date.

