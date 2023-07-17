Good boy! Minot PD K-9 one of two police dogs trained for explosives

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Dogs give our lives a lot of fulfillment as pets, but some also keep our communities safe.

One K-9 officer with Minot PD is one of two police department K-9s in the state certified to detect explosives.

It all started in 2017 when Sergeant Taylor Jensen began researching what this type of K-9 would be a good fit for the Minot police department.

After some training, discussion with city leadership, and more with the department, she and Caspian hit the road in 2019.

“I mean we are asking these dogs to do a lot and you know, he’s my partner, we go to work every day together, 24-7, you know, we’re always together,” said Jensen.

Caspian is owned by the police department, but he lives full-time with Jensen.

Caspian was two years old when he and Jensen first met and is now six.

They work with Kennels overseas as well as in the US to help select the dogs chosen to join the department.

Caspian came all the way from Hungary.

“What’s important for the community to understand is that he brings a lot of confidence to those that are behind him and his abilities,” said Captain Dale Plessas with the Minot Police Department.

Caspian learned most of his commands in Dutch.

“Blijf” which means to stay, Auf which means to lay down, Zoek which means to track.

He has many others and Jensen has taught him a few in English as well.

They are trained on odors, to find what doesn’t belong. Caspian is the first on scene to any bomb threat or search.

“I put my vest on, Caspian puts his vest on, he knows it’s a switch, he knows that it’s game time, we go to work,” said Jensen.

Jensen said Caspian hates days off and is able to work for 20-25 minutes before needing a break.

When on the hunt for explosives, Jensen said they have to plant fake explosives if no real ones were found to reward Caspian for his hard work.

Caspian is ball-driven, meaning he will do just about anything as long as he is given his ball as a reward.

Caspian recently earned a perfect score on his annual explosives re-certification test.

Jensen said training usually begins at one year old and is a ten-week process.

Over the next couple of weeks, Caspian will be doing all the explosive sweeps at the ND State Fair concerts.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.