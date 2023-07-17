Gone but not forgotten; expanded memorial honors veterans

MOTT, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Veterans Affairs estimates about 55,000 veterans live in North Dakota. Many of them were never recognized when their service ended.

But in one small town, a group is working to change that. Now, veterans with ties to the small southwestern North Dakota community of Mott will never be forgotten, thanks to a new memorial.

The names on this wall are familiar to Dave Glaser.

“That’s a great uncle,” Glaser said while reading names on a monument.

His family roots run deep in Mott, and in military service.

Glaser himself was a member of the National Guard for 21 years.

“That’s when I got my Army commendation,” he recalled while looking at a photo.

Lately, Glaser has spent a lot of time in the Mott Museum, researching photos and old newspaper articles.

“That’s the 164th when they went to Korea,” Glaser commented while holding up a photo.

Glaser is a bit of a history buff.

“It’s the only class I did decent in when I was in school,” he laughed.

His interest in history has helped fill this veterans’ memorial with names of those who served.

“There are a lot of names on here,” he said, pointing to some familiar ones on the memorial.

There are more than 800 names, dating all the way back to World War I.

Glaser wants to make sure all soldiers with ties to Mott are memorialized here.

“Those people that died in the war deserve the biggest honor, but also, there was a lot of them that served and came home, and nothing was ever done, so we decided that everybody that served should be honored,” Glaser said.

For Herb Quamme, commander of the American Legion 71, this project is personal. He spent 17 years in the National Guard.

“I was deployed to Iraq in 2004 with the 141st,” Quamme recalled.

Now, as commander of the local legion, he’s made it his mission to honor the veterans in the community.

“This is a great monument to their service,” Quamme said. “A lot of people don’t know that a lot of people are veterans and had served. A lot of people come up to me and say, they’ve seen somebody’s name on there that they’ve known their whole life and they just never knew that he served. This kind of memorializes them.”

This summer, the legion added two new stones to the memorial and added 35 names. There’s plenty of room for more names, which means all veterans from this community will be remembered forever.

The new addition to the memorial was funded entirely by donations. The original monument was erected in 1976. It’s now on display in the Mott Museum.

