The Doug Burgum presidential campaign by the numbers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Federal Election Commission has released the latest quarterly reports for every presidential candidate.

It’s been 40 days since Governor Doug Burgum announced his presidential campaign. This report gives people insight on the finances raised and spent up to June 30. In summary, Burgum had a decent start to his campaign thanks to his deep coffers.

In the quarterly finance report submitted on Friday, Doug Burgum for America raised more than $11.7 million. It’s the third highest amount for the period, trailing frontrunners former President Donald Trump with $17.7 million and Florida Governor Ron Desantis with $20.1 million. However, nearly $10.2 million of Burgum’s fundraising comes from himself, meaning donors gave him about $1.5 million.

“As more people learn about Doug’s vision and it becomes clear that he is the only candidate focused on the economic and national security issues that matter most, we are seeing an upswing in both small dollar donors and interested bundlers,” said Lance Trover, Burgum’s campaign spokesman.

So far, Burgum has spent $8.1 million, leaving him with about $3.5 million cash on hand. The campaign is also saying it received more than 200 contributions in more than 20 states, a requirement to be on the debate stage on August 23. Burgum will also need to have at least one percent in several polls. Trover previously said Burgum is confident he’ll be debating in August.

This report does not include the money raised through Burgum’s gift card campaign, which offers $20 cards for the first 40,000 donors. At least 20,000 cards have been distributed according to the campaign last week.

