Budget Inn in Bismarck to be turned into apartment complex

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Budget Inn Express in downtown Bismarck will soon be turned into an apartment complex. The hotel closed down earlier this year, and last week the Renaissance Zone Authority approved the new design.

According to design documents, the former hotel will be turned into three different apartment complexes.

The main building will be renamed the Fleck House and will hold 22 to 24 studio apartments. The existing wing on the North 2nd Street side will be demolished.

The south section will be turned into 20 studio apartments known as the Annex. There will be new windows, siding and a private courtyard.

A new four-story building, to be built in what is now the parking lot, will be named the Roanoke and will have 45 mixed one- and two-bedroom apartments.

The Renaissance Zone Authority said the building owner has expressed interest in utilizing the Renaissance Program for the project.

To see the full details about the design rendering, click here.

Budget Inn redevelopment plans (Bismarck Community Development)

