Budget Inn in Bismarck to be turned into apartment complex

By Bella Kraft
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Budget Inn Express in downtown Bismarck will soon be turned into an apartment complex. The hotel closed down earlier this year, and last week the Renaissance Zone Authority approved the new design.

According to design documents, the former hotel will be turned into three different apartment complexes.

The main building will be renamed the Fleck House and will hold 22 to 24 studio apartments. The existing wing on the North 2nd Street side will be demolished.

The south section will be turned into 20 studio apartments known as the Annex. There will be new windows, siding and a private courtyard.

A new four-story building, to be built in what is now the parking lot, will be named the Roanoke and will have 45 mixed one- and two-bedroom apartments.

The Renaissance Zone Authority said the building owner has expressed interest in utilizing the Renaissance Program for the project.

To see the full details about the design rendering, click here.

Budget Inn redevelopment plans
Budget Inn redevelopment plans(Bismarck Community Development)
Budget Inn redevelopment plans
Budget Inn redevelopment plans(Bismarck Community Development)
Budget Inn redevelopment plans
Budget Inn redevelopment plans(Bismarck Community Development)

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
UPDATE: 56-year-old motorcyclist dies in Morton County crash on Saturday
Fargo Police Department Press Conference regarding July 14 shooting
Details on Friday shooting in Fargo that killed one officer
Official portraits of Fargo, N.D., police officers involved in a shooting a day earlier are...
Many questions remain after police say gunman fired on officers in Fargo, killing 1 and wounding 2
Missing Missouri teen found during South Dakota traffic stop
In remembrance of Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin
WATCH: Fargo Police Department press conference regarding officer killed in shooting

Latest News

Bismarck Rural Fire Department celebrates 70 years - clipped version
Peach problems in Georgia impacting North Dakotans in some ways
Budget Inn to be turned into apartment complex
Senator Jon Tester’s reelection campaign reports record haul in fundraising
Doug Burgum’s presidential campaign by the numbers