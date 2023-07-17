Bismarck Rural Fire Department celebrates 70 years

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - 92% of North Dakota’s 327 fire departments are run fully by volunteers. Bismarck Rural Fire Department used to be one of them. The department is celebrating 70 years of service and there have been some changes over the decades.

Captain Scott Summers has been with the Bismarck Rural Fire Department for the past 28 years. He was one of the first firefighters to go from volunteer to full-time.

“Oh, everything has changed. The amount of employees the department employs now, the number of calls. It’s still a small department but it’s a really good department,” said Summers.

Assistant Chief Brian Reinke has been a firefighter for 27 years. He says the biggest change he’s seen is in communication.

“Our new radio systems allows us to talk with our firefighters in the buildings. We have better building penetration, better range on our radios. That’s probably one of the most significant things since I started,” said Reinke.

The department is now overflowing with service calls. In the past, there were only around 200 calls a year; that number is up to 800 now.

“Without rural fire departments, not just us, but throughout the state, if they didn’t exist there would be a lot of damage, a lot of issues that don’t get taken care of, a lot of car accidents that nobody responds to,” said Summers.

The department covers 465 square miles from Emmons County to just south of Wilton. Firefighters not only have to deal with the extensive area coverage, but also must battle fires with few to no hydrants and learn how to operate the 17 pieces of specialized equipment.

“We’re a little bit unique — we’re so close to the city. What I find most remarkable is that we accomplish so much with a small full-time staff,” said Reinke.

For people like Summers, it’s not the headlines that he’ll remember, but instead, something more impactful.

“I guess some of my best memories are just people I work with,” said Summers.

The department is working on building and staffing its second station just north of Bismarck.

