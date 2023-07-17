$50,000 reward for information leading to Cass County Robbery arrest

Officers responded to the call in the 200 block of South 12 Street.
Officers responded to the call in the 200 block of South 12 Street.(MGN)
By Bobby Falat
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an armed robbery in the 5600 block of 32nd Street South in Frontier.

According to the sheriff’s department, a mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint. A witness in the area says the suspect was driving a gray, or dark in color, passenger vehicle with a handgun. 

Deputies say the suspect is a black man, around 6 feet tall, and has a slender build. 

The suspect then fled the area shortly after the robbery. No one was hurt.

If anyone has any information to assist in this investigation, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service wants you to contact them at 1-877-876-2455.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering up to a $50,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction for those responsible for this crime.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
UPDATE: 56-year-old motorcyclist dies in Morton County crash on Saturday
Fargo Police Department Press Conference regarding July 14 shooting
Details on Friday shooting in Fargo that killed one officer
Official portraits of Fargo, N.D., police officers involved in a shooting a day earlier are...
Many questions remain after police say gunman fired on officers in Fargo, killing 1 and wounding 2
Missing Missouri teen found during South Dakota traffic stop
In remembrance of Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin
WATCH: Fargo Police Department press conference regarding officer killed in shooting

Latest News

Free Narcan training for those near Bismarck
Gone but not forgotten; expanded memorial in Mott honors veterans
Doug Burgum’s presidential campaign by the numbers
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 7/17/2023