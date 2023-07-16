Solen woman arrested after pursuit and crash in Bismarck

(file)
By KFYR-TV Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Friday, July 14 around 3 p.m., a North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper saw a car make an improper lane change at Expressway and University Drive in Bismarck, cutting other vehicles off.

The NDHP said that the trooper attempted to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle, driven by 26-year-old Latricia Bravel Bull of Solen, fled southbound on University Drive towards the airport at a high rate of speed.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the vehicle reached speeds in excess of 80 mph in the 35-mph zone while driving southbound in the northbound lanes as the trooper pursued.

The vehicle crashed into a light pole near University Drive and Wachter Avenue, and Bull was taken into custody. She is charged with fleeing a police officer, reckless endangerment, driving under revocation, and driving under the influence of alcohol. The passenger of the vehicle was transported to Sanford Hospital for minor injuries.

