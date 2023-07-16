ND Game and Fish partner with NDSU to study populations of American and Canadian toads

BISMARCK, N.D. – It’s important to keep track of all wildlife populations in our state, which is why a unique toad research project has begun.

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is partnering with North Dakota State University to look at populations of American and Canadian toads in our state.

“North Dakota has historically had the American toad, the Canadian toad, the Great Plains toad, the Woodhouse’s toad, and the Spadefoot toad. Over the last decade or so, we haven’t been able to find any American toads. They are known to prefer forested habitats, but they’re also known to hybridize with the Canadian toad,” said Dr. Matthew Smith with NDSU.

The toad research study is funded through a State Wildlife Grant from the North Dakota Game and Fish Department.

“One of our species of conservation priority is the Canadian toad and through research we’ve done with Matthew in the past, come to find out that maybe the state’s population of American toads has declined. So we’re just trying to figure out what might be going on with that,” said Pat Isakson, a conservation biologist with the North Dakota Game and Fish Department.

Smith is focusing most of his efforts on wildlife management areas in the Red River Valley.

“So that’s historically the range of the American toad. So, Cass, Barnes, the Sheyenne National Grasslands, really in the southeastern part of the state, that’s where American toads traditionally were and that’s where they’ve disappeared. And then we come out west, so today we’re out in the Oahe area because we found Canadian toads here in the past,” said Smith.

There are a couple of methods for trapping all species of toads, one is by hand and the other is buried pitfall traps. Once the toads are trapped, like this woodhouse toad, the work begins.

“We’ll take some morphological measurements. We’ll take some photos of the top of their head. That’s one of the key ways we can tell the difference between an American toad and a Canadian toad,” said Smith.

No matter the critter, it’s important to keep track of all wildlife populations in our state’s ecosystem.

“This one just happens to be a toad. And if we lose this species to the state, we lose biodiversity and that can affect all the creatures out there,” said Isakson.

