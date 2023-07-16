ND Dept. of Ag: producers should consider vaccinating their livestock for anthrax

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Agriculture is reminding producers to consider vaccinating their livestock for anthrax. They said the disease was recently detected in northwestern Minnesota.

The North Dakota Department of Agriculture said each year North Dakota tends to have a case or two. It’s an organism that has been common in the prairie and was spread through buffalo and can stay present for decades. The spring rains and snow washed away dirt and exposed anthrax.

“Because it’s one of those organisms that we really have some good treatments for. We’re going to have some medications and vaccines that we can use to respond to a situation,” said Dr. Ethan Andress, North Dakota’s state veterinarian. “The key thing that producers want to take away is that if you have animals dying out on pasture, and you are not sure what’s going on, don’t handle those animals, contact your veterinarian.”

Animals now have the potential to get infected with the bacteria. Right now there are no cases documented in North Dakota.

