ND Dept. of Ag: producers should consider vaccinating their livestock for anthrax

Cow drinking water
Cow drinking water(KFYR)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Agriculture is reminding producers to consider vaccinating their livestock for anthrax. They said the disease was recently detected in northwestern Minnesota.

The North Dakota Department of Agriculture said each year North Dakota tends to have a case or two. It’s an organism that has been common in the prairie and was spread through buffalo and can stay present for decades. The spring rains and snow washed away dirt and exposed anthrax.

“Because it’s one of those organisms that we really have some good treatments for. We’re going to have some medications and vaccines that we can use to respond to a situation,” said Dr. Ethan Andress, North Dakota’s state veterinarian. “The key thing that producers want to take away is that if you have animals dying out on pasture, and you are not sure what’s going on, don’t handle those animals, contact your veterinarian.”

Animals now have the potential to get infected with the bacteria. Right now there are no cases documented in North Dakota.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In remembrance of Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin
WATCH: Fargo Police Department press conference regarding officer killed in shooting
Fatal crash
56-year-old motorcyclist dies in Morton County crash on Saturday
Fargo Police Department Press Conference regarding July 14 shooting
Details on Friday shooting in Fargo that killed one officer
Reports of shots fired in south Fargo
UPDATE: Fargo officer and shooting suspect both die after shooting in South Fargo
Fargo Police officers involved in July 14 incident
Fargo Police identify officers and suspect involved in Friday shooting

Latest News

Changes to Homestead Property and Disabled Veteran tax credits in ND
Kids enjoying the sack races at the fun day at Ft. Lincoln
Annual Campground Fun Day held at Ft. Lincoln
International Peace Garden
Best times for peak bloom at the International Peace Garden
Narcan
Free Narcan training for those near Bismarck