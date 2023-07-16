ND Air National Guard’s statement on Fargo officer-involved shooting

North Dakota Air National Guard
By KFYR-TV Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - The Fargo Police Department said that one of its officers has died and two remain in critical condition as a result of a shooting on Friday.

Andrew Dotas, who was one of the officers injured during the incident, and Zach Robinson, who was involved but uninjured, are both master sergeants with the North Dakota Air National Guard’s Fargo-based 119th Wing.

The North Dakota National Guard adjutant general released a statement on the incident.

“On behalf of the North Dakota National Guard, Becky and I extend our deepest sympathy and hopes for recovery, peace and comfort to Master Sgt. Andrew Dotas and his family. We also commend Master Sgt. Zach Robinson for the actions he took during the incident,” said Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann. “We share in the mourning of Officer Jake Wallin, a military veteran who served with the Minnesota Army National Guard, and we extend Officer Tyler Hawes and his family our sincere wishes for recovery... These officers are all heroes.”

Continuing Coverage:

Fargo Police officers involved in July 14 incident
Fargo Police officers involved in July 14 incident(Fargo Police Department)

