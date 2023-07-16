ND Air National Guard’s statement on Fargo officer-involved shooting
FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - The Fargo Police Department said that one of its officers has died and two remain in critical condition as a result of a shooting on Friday.
Andrew Dotas, who was one of the officers injured during the incident, and Zach Robinson, who was involved but uninjured, are both master sergeants with the North Dakota Air National Guard’s Fargo-based 119th Wing.
The North Dakota National Guard adjutant general released a statement on the incident.
“On behalf of the North Dakota National Guard, Becky and I extend our deepest sympathy and hopes for recovery, peace and comfort to Master Sgt. Andrew Dotas and his family. We also commend Master Sgt. Zach Robinson for the actions he took during the incident,” said Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann. “We share in the mourning of Officer Jake Wallin, a military veteran who served with the Minnesota Army National Guard, and we extend Officer Tyler Hawes and his family our sincere wishes for recovery... These officers are all heroes.”
Continuing Coverage:
- Details on Friday shooting in Fargo that killed one officer
- Fargo Police identify officers and suspect involved in Friday shooting
- Fargo Police Department press conference regarding officer killed in shooting
- Fargo police say they don’t yet know the motive for a shooting that killed 1 officer and injured 2
- ND governor, senators, congressman respond to Fargo officer-involved shooting
- Fargo officer and shooting suspect both die after shooting in South Fargo
- Area law enforcement honor officer killed in the line of duty
Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.