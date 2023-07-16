Mandan man arrested after fleeing police from Bismarck to Mandan

(File image - Pixabay)
By KFYR-TV Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Thursday, July 13 around 3 p.m., 33-year-old Rolando Carreno of Mandan fled from the Bismarck Police Department on his motorcycle after officers tried to initiate a traffic stop.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said that officers did not pursue Carreno, but an NDHP aircraft located the motorcycle driving recklessly and at a high rate of speed into the city of Mandan.

As the aircraft tracked the motorcycle, officers stayed nearby to wait for Carreno to park, which he did at a Mandan hotel.

The NDHP said that troopers converged on Carreno and he was taken into custody after he had gotten into another vehicle.

Carreno was taken to the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center and is being charged with fleeing a police officer, reckless endangerment, and false information to a police officer, as he gave a false name to police.

