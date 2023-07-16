Free Narcan training for those near Bismarck

By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – Bismarck Burleigh Public Health is partnering with Heartview and North Dakota Safety Council to help save lives.

The three are offering free Narcan training. That’s according to the City of Bismarck.

Participants will learn how to recognize an opioid overdose, and how to properly administer Narcan. Each attendee will receive a free Narcan kit, which is the medication that temporarily restores breathing during an overdose of fentanyl or other opioids.

The training will be held on July 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the NDSC Campus.

To register, call (701) 355-1597 or visit the City of Bismarck website for more information.

