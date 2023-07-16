First annual Wellness Fair held at Morton Mandan Public Library

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Health advocates came together on Saturday in Mandan to promote health and build community.

The Studio Wellness Community of Mandan and the Morton Mandan Public Library collaborated on the event on Saturday after doing other events in the past. Different wellness vendors were on hand showcasing information on healing and ways to live a healthier lifestyle. Members of the community were also able to participate in different classes such as yoga led by The Studio owner Keri Vammer.

“I hope that people take away just being able to find new practices for themselves to make themselves feel more comfortable within their physical bodies, more comfortable within what they are feeling internally and that they learn something,” said Keri Vammer, coordinator of the Wellness Fair.

The fair had to be held inside this year due to the smoke. They are hoping to have it outside next time and add more things to the event.

