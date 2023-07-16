Coyote Clay Target League finishes 70th as team in Nationals, two individuals in top 25

Coyote Clay Target League at Nationals
Coyote Clay Target League at Nationals
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Coyote Clay Target League made it to the finals as a team at Nationals last weekend. Two individuals also qualified for the individual championship round.

More than 200 teams and 1,800 athletes competed in the USA High School Clay Target League Championships in Michigan. The Coyotes finished 70th in the finals, shooting 456 out of 500 targets.

Clay Ceynar, Jake Ceynar, Brenan Kirk, Connor Kirk, Robert Pitcher and Savanna Pitcher represented Williston at the tournament.

In the individual finals, Kirk and Jake Ceynar finished 22nd and 23rd respectively. They both shot 99 out of 100 targets.

“I was very proud of the team. We all tried our hardest and we definitely represented the Williston Coyote Clay Target League,” said Jake.

The top 80 teams and top 400 athletes in the qualifying round make the finals.

Head Coach Penny Slagle said she was very proud of the athletes, and they represented Williston well.

