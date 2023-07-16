Community mourns loss of Mark Knutson

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - ”He impacted not just runners, but he impacted people’s lives, he literally would give the shirt off his back to anybody,” Kirk Anton, a close friend of Mark Knutson, said.

This is the way Mark Knutson is described by his loved ones today, a kind and selfless man who helped build the Fargo Marathon from the ground up, serving as Executive Director for the past 19 years.

Hundreds of people attended the public service early Saturday morning at Hope Lutheran Church, all in remembrance of the Detroit Lakes native.

“It wasn’t about running, yes, it was the whole thing with the community, but at the end of the day, he was truly impactful, and that’s what this outpouring of the community and people that are showing up here today,” Anton said. “It’s not about running, it’s about how he impacted their life, and he would help them, no matter what, he put always others before himself.”

Knutson’s service lasted over an hour, with songs, scripture readings, and remarks from people close to him.

“Well, today is tough, today is a tough day, it’s truly, we have to realize he’s gone, and I just ask everyone to remember Mark for what he was, and he truly, he put community and people first,” Anton said. “And just remember, together we need to keep on and make sure we keep that going, and not forget what Mark did, and what Mark did in everyone’s lives.”

