Changes to Homestead Property and Disabled Veteran tax credits in ND

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - This past legislative session brought some changes to tax credits and relief for property owners.

The Homestead Property Tax Credit for senior citizens now allows those with an income up to $70,000 to apply. Previously, the income was capped at $42,000. There is also no longer an asset test to qualify for the credit.

The Disabled Veteran Tax Credit applies to veterans who are 50 percent or greater disabled. Previously, remarried surviving spouses of the veterans were not allowed the credit, but under the new changes they are.

“I could see a lot more people qualifying for this. This is a great program the state of North Dakota has. So, I encourage the property owners to call us and we’ll help you fill out the forms,” said Kimberly Markley, assessor for the city of Mandan.

To find more information about these credits, click here or call 701-667-3232.

