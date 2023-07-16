Best times for peak bloom at the International Peace Garden

INTERNATIONAL PEACE GARDEN (KMOT) – The International Peace Garden has introduced a feature on its website that describes what’s in bloom each week.

Tim Chapman, CEO of the garden, said they get visitors from all over the U.S. and Canada, and not everyone is aware that the timing of seasons is different up at the border.

He said they want to give guidance on when the 80,000 plants that went in the ground over the last six weeks matured.

“Because frost can be as late as early June, and the temperatures up here can be pretty chilly, even compared to Minot. We try to help visitors understand when the best time to see everything in peak bloom,” said Chapman.

He said the best time to see everything in peak bloom is from late July through August.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.