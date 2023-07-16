Annual Campground Fun Day held at Ft. Lincoln

Kids enjoying the sack races at the fun day at Ft. Lincoln
Kids enjoying the sack races at the fun day at Ft. Lincoln(KFYR)
By Justin Gick
Published: Jul. 16, 2023
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Saturday, the Friends of Ft. Lincoln group held their annual campground fun day.

The event has been taking place every year since 2006 at the Ft. Lincoln State Park campground. It is open to everyone, but mainly kids. The day of fun included free watermelon, train rides around the campground, bubble making, a water slide, and even sack races. The coordinator of the event said it’s a way for families to come together and leave the electronics behind for a few hours.

“We like to do things for the whole family to get everyone involved and just have good, clean fun,” said Dennis Friesz, president of Friends of Ft. Lincoln.

The Friends of Ft. Lincoln group holds different events each year. Their next one will be on August 15 and is called Inflatables in the Park. For more information, go to the North Dakota Parks and Rec website.

