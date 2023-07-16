56-year-old motorcyclist dies in Morton County crash on Saturday

MORTON COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A quick turn resulted in the death of a 56-year-old female motorcyclist from Minot on Saturday, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The Patrol reports the woman was heading east on her motorcycle in a group of about 60 other riders on County Road 139 about two miles east of New Salem Saturday afternoon.

Investigators say she was riding next to, and slightly behind, another biker, a 37-year-old woman from Wilton, at about 4:35 p.m. when she braked and veered to the left, which caused her to clip the other biker.

The NDHP reports the 37-year-old was not injured and remained on her bike, but the 56-year-old entered the ditch and was thrown from her bike.

Officers say she was transported to CHI St Alexius in Bismarck where she was pronounced dead. The crash remains under investigation, and names will be released at a later date.

