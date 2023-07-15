WATCH: Fargo Police Department press conference regarding officer killed in shooting

FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - The Fargo Police Department will host a press conference at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday to provide additional information related to the Friday, July 14 critical incident, which occurred near 9th Avenue South and 25th Street South in Fargo.

Fargo Police say that a total of five individuals sustained injuries in the incident. The Fargo Police Department can confirm that one of its officers has died as a result of sustained injuries and two remain in critical condition as of Friday evening. Two other involved civilians sustained serious injuries, including the suspect who died as a result of the shooting.

Fargo Police officers involved in July 14 incident (Fargo Police Department)

