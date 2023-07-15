WATCH: Fargo Police Department press conference regarding officer killed in shooting

By KFYR-TV Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - The Fargo Police Department will host a press conference at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday to provide additional information related to the Friday, July 14 critical incident, which occurred near 9th Avenue South and 25th Street South in Fargo.

Your News Leader will stream it in this story above. You may need to refresh the page to view it.

Fargo Police say that a total of five individuals sustained injuries in the incident. The Fargo Police Department can confirm that one of its officers has died as a result of sustained injuries and two remain in critical condition as of Friday evening. Two other involved civilians sustained serious injuries, including the suspect who died as a result of the shooting.

Fargo Police officers involved in July 14 incident
Fargo Police officers involved in July 14 incident(Fargo Police Department)

Continuing Coverage:

Coverage from Valley News Live on Friday night:

Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

