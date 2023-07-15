‘Shinedown’ band honors Fargo police officer killed in shooting

FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - Rock band “Shinedown” performed at Fargo’s Red River Valley Fairgrounds Friday night.

Lead singer Brent Smith stopped mid-concert and mentioned the incident that left one Fargo police officer dead on Friday.

“Earlier today, there were officers in the Fargo Police Department that were reporting to a call and were shot in the line of duty,” said Smith.

They then asked if everyone in the crowd would hold a moment of silence to show their empathy for the officers.

