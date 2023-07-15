‘Shinedown’ band honors Fargo police officer killed in shooting
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - Rock band “Shinedown” performed at Fargo’s Red River Valley Fairgrounds Friday night.
Lead singer Brent Smith stopped mid-concert and mentioned the incident that left one Fargo police officer dead on Friday.
“Earlier today, there were officers in the Fargo Police Department that were reporting to a call and were shot in the line of duty,” said Smith.
They then asked if everyone in the crowd would hold a moment of silence to show their empathy for the officers.
