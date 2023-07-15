Representatives react to NDAA

BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - The U.S. House was able to pass the annual defense policy bill after several days of discussion.

The 2024 National Defense Authorization Act provides a 5.2 percent pay increase for service members, the largest in more than 20 years.

It also has several amendments including prohibiting the Department of Defense from using taxpayer dollars for gender reassignment surgery or abortion services.

Montana Congressman Matt Rosendale said the bill focuses on providing more resources to the military while removing what he called unnecessary use of tax dollars.

”We were able to eliminate the diversity and equity provisions in the military, basically eliminating the largest social experiment that the left has been conducting for the last two decades,” said Rosendale.

North Dakota Representative Kelly Armstrong said in a statement “We must ensure our armed forces have the resources and assurances they need to fulfill their mission. This year’s NDAA does just that.”

The Senate is currently working on its version of the NDAA.

