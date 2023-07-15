‘Operation Safety 91′ sending decals to Fargo Police Department officers

In God We Trust decal
In God We Trust decal(Operation Safety 91)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - Reaction to the Friday shooting in Fargo that left one officer dead and two in critical condition now spans the country.

”Operation Safety 91″ is a program that provides tangible resources for responders and their families to support their “stand for God” motto and our national motto “In God We Trust.”

Ron Leonard, the national law enforcement ambassador for the program, said he will be sending out thin blue line decals to Fargo Police Department officers.

Leonard said he’s based in Texas but will be mailing out the decals in the next few days to show their support for the victims.

