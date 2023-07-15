ND governor, senators, congressman respond to Fargo officer-involved shooting

FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - The Fargo Police Department said that one of its officers has died and two remain in critical condition as a result of a shooting on Friday.

Governor Doug Burgum released a statement regarding the incident sharing his condolences, reading: “These officers dedicate their lives to protecting our fellow citizens and our communities, and we are heartbroken by this tragic loss. Kathryn and I extend our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased officer, the Fargo Police Department and the entire law enforcement community as they mourn the loss of a fellow officer who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. We also pray for the full recovery of the officers and civilian who were wounded in this horrible incident, which is a tragic reminder that our law enforcement officers risk their lives every day for our safety and deserve our unwavering gratitude and support.”

Senator John Hoeven also released a statement following the incident. It reads: “Mikey and I are mourning with the Fargo community following the death of one of our brave peace officers, and send our deepest condolences to the loved ones of this officer. We are praying for those injured and the entire Fargo Police Department. This tragic event is a reminder of the dangers our law enforcement officials face each and every day, and the enormous debt we owe them for their sacrifices to keep our communities safe. Our prayers are with the Fargo Police Department and all our law enforcement officials during this difficult time.”

Senator Kevin Cramer responded by saying: “Kris and I send our deepest condolences to the Fargo Police Department, its family members, and the entire Fargo community. Our law enforcement bravely run toward the danger and make unbelievable sacrifices so we can live in a safer world. It’s unfortunate it cost the life of one of our officers. Our prayers are with everyone injured in last night’s shooting, including the two other officers who remain in critical condition. I hope they make a full recovery.”

Representative Kelly Armstrong tweeted out the following message as well: “We join the Fargo community in praying for the officers, families, and the Fargo Police Department.”

Continuing Coverage:

Fargo Police officers involved in July 14 incident (Fargo Police Department)

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.