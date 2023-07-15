Graduate Guidance: Velva’s Kyle Sandy and Berkley Selzler

VELVA, N.D. (KMOT) - This summer, Your News Leader is sitting down with graduating high school student-athletes from the area to learn about their experiences growing up before taking the next big step in their lives.

“Everything just flies by and you don’t even realize,” said Berkley Selzler, a recent graduate of Velva High School.

High school can be the longest – or shortest – four years of one’s life.

“Get involved in as many things as possible, as soon as possible. You honestly don’t know what will happen,” said Kyle Sandy, a recent graduate of Velva High School.

Kyle Sandy, captain of the football, basketball and track and field teams, also participated in FBLA and student council.

“There’s going to be some things that you know that you won’t be made for, and that’s fine, but you will find the things that you really are made for and doing so, you’ll find new friends, meet new people, and create bonds with those people that become your teammates,” said Sandy.

He still had plenty of room for pranks, like dumping a jug of water on his football coach (and dad) after Velva advanced to the Dakota Bowl this fall.

Or be like Selzler: don’t be afraid to give something a second chance.

“Softball is the most fun sport. I actually quit when I was ten because I was scared. But then I got back into it and it’s my favorite sport ever,” said Selzler.

Sometimes athletes learn more from losing than from winning.

“Playing sports, you always think you have another chance or the next game, until you don’t. And then it’s just over,” said Selzler.

Selzler learned that when the top-ranked Aggies softball squad didn’t make it past regionals this spring.

“Take it all in. Everyone says it goes by super-fast and you believe them, but you don’t really know how fast it goes until it’s gone,” said Selzler.

Your News Leader asked both graduates: “Do you have a favorite memory of the past four years?”

“Definitely winning the state championship in football. That was really special,” said Sandy.

“Just going to all the sports games with friends. Cheering on the football team, basketball and playing in them yourself is really fun,” said Selzler.

Four years is plenty of time to explore… don’t waste it.

“Don’t be afraid to try new things… you don’t know how things are going to turn out so might as well just try them,” said Sandy.

Kyle Sandy plans to study physical education at Minot State in the fall.

Berkley Selzler will attend Minnesota State-Moorhead and study speech pathology.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.