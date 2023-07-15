Empty the Shelters Adoption Event at SVAS for month of July

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - If you’ve been waiting to add a furry member to your family, you won’t find a better time than now!

The Souris Valley Animal Shelter is hosting its ‘Empty the Shelters’ adoption event and it will continue through the end of the month.

This event has helped more than 150,000 pets find furr-ever homes in the US and Canada since 2016.

The shelter is partnering with Bissell Pet Foundation and MetLife Pet Insurance.

Normally the fees are only reduced for a week or two but this year it is extended for the entire month.

“So, if you have an eye out for a pup, you can potentially come volunteer, get to know said pup, put in an application and still be able to adopt later on. So you don’t have to make such a quick decision, but it does end July 31st,” said Siri Fisher, Director of Communications and Development at Souris Valley Animal Shelter.

Adult dogs are $50, when they’re normally $200 and adult cats are $20, rather than the usual $75.

The shelter is open Tuesday-Friday from 2-6 p.m. and is accepting online adoption applications as well.

