Details on Friday shooting in Fargo that killed one officer

FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - The Fargo Police Department provided an update Saturday on the incident that left one officer dead on Friday.

Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski said officers and the Fargo Fire Department responded to what was supposed to be a routine car crash on 25th Street South and 9th Avenue in Fargo. That’s when the suspect, 37-year-old Mohammad Barakat, opened fire on them.

Three officers were struck by gunfire. Their names are Jake Wallin, Andrew Dotas, and Tyler Hawes. Officer Zach Robinson, who was not injured, was also on scene and shot and killed the suspect. One civilian was also hurt. Officers Dotas and Hawes are in critical but stable condition at Sanford Hospital in Fargo. Officer Wallin died from his injuries at the scene.

“This is an unconscionable act. It’s hard to fathom, it’s unbelievable that something like this would happen in our community. Many of us think this stuff can’t happen. It just happened,” said Zibolski.

Wallin was just 23 years old and was sworn in as a Fargo officer just three months ago. Chief Zibolski was unable to provide more details as the investigation has been turned over to the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the FBI. The Chief said they will relay more information as it becomes available. He said the department is focused on working with the families impacted and meeting with members of the department. No funeral date has been announced for Officer Wallin.

Fargo Police officers involved in July 14 incident (Fargo Police Department)

