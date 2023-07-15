Area law enforcement honor officer killed in the line of duty

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Area law enforcement officials gathered outside of the emergency room at Sanford Hospital in Fargo after learning that three officers were shot in the line of duty on Friday, June 14.

Nurses were seen standing outside, looking down on the groups of officers arriving at the hospital.

As night fell, lights were activated on squad cars and ambulances, and law enforcement and first responders did a procession from the ER, down I-94 and through Fargo. This is something police traditionally do when a fellow officer or officers have died.

Other area law enforcement agencies are offering their condolences on social media. Police departments, sheriff’s offices other other law enforcement agencies across North Dakota and Minnesota are swapping out social media photos to include the thin blue line, a symbol to honor fallen officers.

Fargo Police are expected to release information about Friday’s officer-involved shooting at a news conference at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 15.

