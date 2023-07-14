Youth suicides up; counselor shares what ND youth are experiencing

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new report from the CDC shows youth suicides are at their highest rate in decades.

Numbers jumped by 52.2% from 2000 to 2021.

While the suicide rate for this group is reportedly lower than older groups, it’s the second leading cause of death amongst youth nationally and state-wide.

The state’s total suicide number sits at 156 for 2021.

Hannah Woll with The Kid’s Therapy Center LLC says this day and age poses specific challenges that increase the risk of suicidal thoughts and actions such as more access to processed food.

She says your gut produces serotonin and is linked to your brain. Eating junk food can lead to poor gut health which could lead to low moods.

She says the pandemic created an atmosphere of isolation, increased screen-time and staying indoors, which can also contribute to depression.

The licensed professional clinical counselor says her youth patients typically speak about struggling with online bullying and mounting pressure to succeed.

She says with teens, it can be tricky to pin down why or even if they’re experiencing suicidal thoughts.

“That is the age, between like 10 and 24, that kind of our middle brain is developing. Meaning that we do feel our emotions bigger than we do at any other point in our life,” Woll says.

She says this can lead to a lack of impulse control and make it challenging to know if your kid is experiencing suicidal thoughts.

But she says listening to and believing our kids is one of the first steps of suicide prevention.

Woll says spending 30 minutes a week with your child can drastically reduce the risk of their potential to think of or complete suicide.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.