“Vote for me!”: Local 4-year-old competes for USA Mullet Championship

By Alix Larsen
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MAPELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A local celebrity is participating in the competition of a lifetime: The USA Mullet Championship. This Mapleton kid is rocking his mullet with pride,

“Don’t push my hair,” says Daxton Stoner to his dad as he pushes him on the swing. Daxton, otherwise known as ‘DaxMan the Mullet Man’, is 4-years-old. “My school is preschool,” he says.

He’s been growing his own blend of business and party since he was two!

“I love it so much,” says Daxton. Now, he’s swinging into the USA Mullet Championship. “It’s a struggle combing it some mornings. He doesn’t like it sometimes,” says Daxton’s dad Kelby Stoner. “I might bonk into you,” Daxton says as he swings high up on his swing.

When he’s not tending to his mane, he says he likes to cruise around on his bike. “I go 61 (mph). That’s how fast I like to go,” he says. But the party doesn’t stop there! Daxton likes to head to the lake in his free time too, “I’m going to the lake in a little bit, in a couple days. Then, we can use my birthday water balloons. I have like so many!”

“He’s DaxMan. He’s got a big personality. He’s caring. He’s loving, but he is who he is,” says Daxton’s mom Carman Swenson. “His hair tells it all I think,” adds his dad Kelby.

It hasn’t always been an easy road.

“At one point, he really wanted to cut it off. He changed his mind when he got to the salon, luckily,” says Kelby. In Daxton’s profile for the competition, his family says he’s become a symbol of bravery, individuality and fun.

“Cheese,” says a smiling Daxton. “It was kind of a joke at first. Then, he wanted to grow it out,” says Carman.

In order to move onto the next round, and later hopefully win, he needs votes! “Like all of them,” says Daxton.

“There are 300 kids in his age group alone,” says Kelby.

Daxton may be just a hair above the competition. “Yeah, but I’m the only one that might win,” he says.

The first round of voting wraps up on July 17 at 9:30 pm. The next round starts on July 20. It’s free to vote for Daxton, and you don’t need to make an account to do so. To be directed to his profile to vote, click here. There’s also an option to donate to Jared Allen’s Home for Wounded Warriors. It’s a nonprofit organization providing critically injured military veterans with injury-specific, accessible homes. Donations help build and remodel those homes.

