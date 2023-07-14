Two Williston men seriously hurt in golf cart crash

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - Two men suffered serious injuries in a crash involving a golf cart Thursday night.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 37-year-old man was driving the cart near the intersection of 65th Street and 2nd Avenue East in Williston shortly after 8 p.m.

Investigators said he tried to turn left but was going too fast, and two men, a 44-year-old and a 41-year-old, both from Williston, were tossed from the vehicle.

The 44-year-old suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and was flown to Trinity Health in Minot.

The 41-year-old with serious injuries was taken to CHI St. Alexis in Williston.

The driver was arrested for criminal vehicular injury, DUI, and the crash remains under investigation.

