Two Williston men seriously hurt in golf cart crash

Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or...
Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.(MGN)
By Wayne Wolff and Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 2:27 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - Two men suffered serious injuries in a crash involving a golf cart Thursday night.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 37-year-old man was driving the cart near the intersection of 65th Street and 2nd Avenue East in Williston shortly after 8 p.m.

Investigators said he tried to turn left but was going too fast, and two men, a 44-year-old and a 41-year-old, both from Williston, were tossed from the vehicle.

The 44-year-old suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and was flown to Trinity Health in Minot.

The 41-year-old with serious injuries was taken to CHI St. Alexis in Williston.

The driver was arrested for criminal vehicular injury, DUI, and the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mo-mo twins
Double blessing: Bismarck couple gives birth to mo-mo twins
Ashton Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis stopped by the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame
Celebrity sighting in ND: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis visit Medora
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
More than a hundred people were evacuated. No injuries were reported.
Popcorn machine leads to evacuation of Williston’s Grand Theater
Man pleads not guilty to raping teens
Mandan man pleads not guilty to raping 13 and 14-year-old girls

Latest News

Arrest made on 3rd Street and Broadway in Bismarck
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 7/13/23
KMOT First News at Six Weather 7/13/23
KFYR First News at Six Sportscast 7/13/23