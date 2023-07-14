Two Mexican nationals sentenced for conspiracy to transport illegal aliens into the U.S.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two Mexican citizens were sentenced to federal prison for Conspiracy to Transport Illegal Aliens.

Armando De Dios-Carrillo, 38, was sentenced to 2 years and a $100 special assessment.

Victor Manual Perez-Aguilera, 35, was sentenced to 18 months in prison and a $100 special assessment.

Court documents say Carrillo and Aguilera were partially responsible for smuggling Mexican citizens across the United States-Canada border in March for thousands of dollars per person.

The documents say the plan fell apart when the pickup they were using got stuck in the snow, was towed and later found by Border Patrol agents at a hotel in Langdon where the smugglers were staying.

